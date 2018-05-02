CRH begins first phase of share buy-back scheme

Building materials giant CRH has begun the first phase of the share buy-back scheme it announced a week ago.

The company’s chief executive Albert Manifold told investors on a conference call last week of the company’s intention to repurchase ordinary shares of up to €1 billion over the next 12 months.

As an initial stage of this wider €1 billion programme, CRH on Wednesday announced it has entered into arrangements with UBS to repurchase ordinary shares on its behalf for a maximum consideration of €350 million.

This first phase will begin on Wednesday and will end no later than August 22nd.

Under the terms of the programme, ordinary shares will be repurchased on the London Stock Exchange.

CRH has entered into non-discretionary instructions with UBS to conduct the first phase on its behalf and to make trading decisions independently of CRH in accordance with certain pre-set parameters.

The repurchased ordinary shares will be held in treasury pending their cancellation or re-issue “in due course”.

In connection with the buyback programme and the commencement of the first phase, the board has approved the suspension of the scrip dividend.

“The scrip dividend offers shareholders the right to elect to receive an allotment of additional ordinary shares in respect of all or any part of any dividend,” it said.

“The final 2017 dividend to be paid on May 4th will not be affected by the scrip dividend suspension.”