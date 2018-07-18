Court orders subcontractors to stop blockading school construction sites

The joint venture charged with building several new schools has secured a temporary High Court injunction preventing subcontractors blockading the sites of the new facilities.

The injunction was granted to Inspiredspaces Bundle 5 (Ireland) Ltd, a joint venture with the UK firm Carillion and the Dutch Infrastructure Fund (DIFCO) which secured a tender from the State to build five schools and Institute of Further Education. It is against subcontractors who claim they have not been paid for works they carried out at the various sites.

Earlier this year Carillion collapsed into administration, which resulted in the Irish construction firm the joint venture hired to build the schools, Sammon Contracting Ireland Ltd, going into liquidation.

Several subcontractors who carried out works on the schools including painting landscaping, electrical works, say they have not been paid money owed to them for works they have done on the projects following Sammon’s liquidation.

A replacement contractor, Woodvale, has been appointed by Inspiredspaces to facilitate the completion of the schools in Wexford and Bray.

At the High Court on Wednesday, Inspiredspaces, represented by Brian Conroy BL, said several subcontractors, using vehicles, had commenced a blockade on Monday preventing workers entering sites at Wexford and Bray.

Counsel said it has been hoped that three of the schools Coláiste Ráithín and St Philomena’s Primary School, in Bray, Co Wicklow, and Loreto College, Wexford, would be open by August 27th.

Works at these sites are almost complete, he said.The blockade put the completion date at risk because the subcontractors intend to maintain this form of protest 24/7 until they get paid, he said.

Counsel said it appeared that persons unknown, who appear to work as private security operatives, have been engaged by the protesters to obstruct access to the sites.

The other schools being constructed by his client are the Eureka Secondary School, Kells, Co Meath; Tyndall College in Carlow; and Carlow College of Further Education.

Counsel said these sites are not as advanced as the other schools.

While there was no blockade at these sites there was a concern after the sites were entered and items were removed from the Carlow site, he said.

Counsel said, while his client has sympathy for the subcontractors, it does not owe them any money. It says it paid the monies for the works done to Carillion, which in turn was to pay those funds to Sammon.

The protesters have no legitimate claim against his client and are not entitled to prevent workers from completing the works.

Counsel added his client will deal with any valid claims by any of the subcontractors for the retention of items in the school that have not been paid for.

The application came before Ms Justice Caroline Costello who granted an interim injunction preventing the defendants or anyone who has notice of the making of the order from blocking, interfering or impeding with access from and construction works at the schools.

The defendants are also restrained from trespassing at the school s or from removing any items from the schools, except with the consent of Inspired Spaces.

The judge said she was satisfied to grant the orders on grounds including there appeared to be no valid trade dispute between the parties, that the blockade appeared to be unlawful.

The orders, granted on an ex parte basis, were made returnable to later this week.