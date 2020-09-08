Continued demand for starter homes buoys Glenveagh in first half

Irish housebuilder Glenveagh Properties said it closed 123 units in the first half of 2020, despite lengthy closures caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

That compared with 153 in the same period of 2019.

The company said demand for starter-homes has remained strong since Covid-19 began.

Overall, the construction group has sold, signed or reserved 906 units, excluding the private rented sector, and said it expects to deliver approximately 650 units in 2020, provided there are no further Covid-19 restrictions introduced.

“The continued strong demand from our private customers on the group’s starter-home developments and the robust performance of the private rented sector during the period is encouraging. Private reservation rates are progressing well and are +213 per cent year on year for June to August,” said Glenveagh’s chief executive Stephen Garvey.

“Recent experience in the market has reaffirmed our belief that the group’s strategic focus on starter- homes for sale, building quality affordable PRS product in sustainable rental locations and placemaking with local authorities through partnership schemes, continues to hold the best proposition for the Irish residential market. Our ambition remains to scale the business to 3,000 plus units in a prudent but expedient manner.”

Glenveagh said it had significant net assets of €843 million at the end of the six months, with net debt of €49 million and cash and available facilities of €78 million It also has a further €125 million of uncommitted facilities.

The group said accelerated sales of non-core, high-end, private developments and sites would deliver more than €100 million of cash flow within 12 months, resulting in a €20.3 million asset impairment.