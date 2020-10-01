Construction sector 'unlikely to recover' before 2023

Construction is unlikely to begin recovering from the impact of Covid-19 until 2023, one of the industry’s leading economists predicted on Thursday.

Speaking at the Construction Industry Federation annual conference, Annette Hughes, director of EY-DKM Economic Advisory Services, estimated that the pandemic had cost the sector around 20,000 jobs.

“The real concern now is the prospects for the industry in 2021 and 2022,” she said.

She added that it could be “2023 or beyond” before the industry began to get back to 2019 levels.

Ms Hughes told the conference, held this year by video link, that construction had performed better than expected after severe lockdown measures were lifted in May.

However, the industry has still shrunk by 20 per cent to 25 per cent as a result of the pandemic.

Meanwhile, Taoiseach Micheál Martin, warned that all organisations doing business with the UK face Brexit customs disruption from January.

Mr Martin said that there would be substantial challenges to supply chains from the UK from January 1st, irrespective of the outcome of trade talks in Brussels.

The Taoiseach noted that the Government had made €20 million available to businesses to help them deal with new customs arrangements and documents.