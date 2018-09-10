Construction body wants more State resources to solve housing crisis

State agencies, councils and regulators are slowing the construction of new homes in the Republic, builders say.

In its pre-budget submission, the Construction Industry Federation says solving the housing crisis requires co-ordination with Government on recruiting apprentices, boosting infrastructure and removing barriers to residential construction.

Tom Parlon, the CIF’s director-general, said on Monday that steps to solve the housing shortage were improving the situation but warned that “myriad State agencies and regulatory bodies” did not match national commitments.

He argued that unless organisations such as An Bord Pleanála, councils, the Environmental Protection Agency, training body Solas and others had enough resources the motivation to deal with the industry and banks, billions of euro committed by Government would not translate into housing and infrastructure.

“Many appear to be operating at a capacity well below the level required to fundamentally tackle the housing and infrastructure gaps that could really upend our economic well-being in the coming decade,” Mr Parlon said.

The federation’s head of economic policy, Jeanette Mair, said it was essential that the State and building industry could meet the commitments in the National Planning Framework and development plan.