Causeway Capital backs In the Style in the Irish firm’s first British deal

Irish investor Causeway Capital has backed on-line fashion business In the Style in its first deal in the UK.

In the Style earns revenues of more than £20 million a-year selling clothes produced by pairing designers with their on-line audience.

Causeway Capital is not saying how much it is investing in the company, but the firm generally puts between €5 million and €10 million into each business that it backs.

Causeway’s Matt Scaife and Pierce Casey will join the In the Style board. The fashion company’s founder and chief executive, Adam Frisby, and chief operating officer, Paul Masters, will continue to run the business.

In the Style is based in Manchester and exports around the world. Ireland is the company’s second biggest market.

This is Causeway’s fourth investment following BB Bakers + Baristas, Bizimply and Celtic Linen and its first in a British business.

Mr Scaife said Causeway was pleased that Mr Frisby and Mr Masters were staying on.

He indicated that Causeway was weighing other investments in both Ireland and Britain.

“Despite Brexit and the wider uncertainty it creates, we continue to see strong investment opportunities particularly for smaller, faster growing companies,” he said.