Cairn shareholders back €14m land deal with director

Cairn Homes’ shareholders have backed the housebuilder’s €14 million purchase of a site belonging to Alan McIntosh, one of its leading investors.

The company last month announced that it had agreed to buy a site in Stillorgan, Dublin from the Emerald Fund Icav, controlled by Mr McIntosh, a non-executive director and major shareholder.

Results from the extraordinary general meeting held on Monday to approve the deal show that shareholders with 87.09 per cent of the company backed the purchase.

Stock market rules required Cairn to hold the meeting to get shareholders’ backing because of Mr McIntosh’s interest in the site.

Cairn already owns land adjacent to the 1.35 acre property that it is buying from Emerald.

A Scottish accountant, Mr McIntosh was one of Cairn’s founders along with chief executive Michael Stanley.