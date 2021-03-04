Cairn Homes sold 743 properties last year

Covid-19 restrictions left profits at Irish house builder Cairn Homes trailing by 75 per cent at €12.7 million last year.

Cairn said turnover in 2020 fell 40 per cent to €262 million from €435 million in 2019.

Its operating profit declined by almost two thirds to €24.4 million last year from €68 million. Profit after tax dropped 75 per cent to €12.7 million in 2020 from €51.2 million the previous year.

Earnings per share fell at a similar rate to 1.7 cent las year from 6.5 cent in 2019

.

The company’s stock was up 1.51 per cent at 94.4 cent at around 9.20am on Thursday following the news.

Cairn earned €246.9 million from selling 743 homes last year. The balance of its turnover came from selling development sites.

Following a positive start to sales in spring 2020, Government public health advice prompted Cairn to shut its show homes between March 27th and June 8th, after which viewing was by appointment only.

Cairn owns 36 sites, mainly in the Dublin area, where housing demand is greatest, with space to build an estimated 16,800 homes.

The builder believes construction will reopen fully in the Republic on April 6th, when it plans to begin work on seven sites. It will open show homes shortly after building restarts.

Construction sites

“Our construction sites have been closed since the start of the year and assuming they fully reopen on April 6th, 2021, Cairn’s construction activities will be limited to just over eight months in the current year,” the company said.

“This will have an impact on the number of new homes which we will be able to build and sell in 2021.”

Despite this, the company says that it still expects to have sold 2,500 homes in total by the end of 2022, a figure it predicted at the beginning of last year.

Cairn hopes to sell between 950 and 1050 new homes in 2021. So far this year, completed and forward sales total 925, worth a net €307 million. Of these, 150 sales will close in 2022, the company noted.

“With this strong sales momentum, and having invested heavily in our business throughout 2020, our focus is firmly set on growing our business and our annual sales run-rate in the medium-term,” it said.

However, Cairn chief executive Michael Stanley warned that the Republic’s housing crisis “has now further deteriorated”.

He called on the public and private sector to work together to aid the 500,000 people in the State who have little or no prospect of owning their own homes.