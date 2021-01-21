Cairn Homes’ RTÉ site plans delayed after court quashes planning permission

Cairn Homes’ plans for its high-profile RTÉ site face delays after the High Court quashed a decision to give the company permission to construct more than 600 dwellings there.

An Bord Pleanála gave house builder Cairn permission in September to construct 611 apartments, town houses, a park and amenities on a site in Montrose, Dublin, which the company bought from RTÉ.

Following a legal challenge by residents, An Bord Pleanála on Thursday agreed to a High Court order quashing its decision to grant Cairn permission.

Administrative error

Planners told the court that this was due to a recently-identified administrative error in its processing of Cairn’s application.

“While this will undoubtedly lead to a delay in our development of this unique residential development, we understand that Cairn’s high quality design and the consented scheme is not at issue in the board’s decision to withdraw,” Cairn said in a statement.

The Irish property developer added that it had not intended beginning work on the RTÉ site this year and would be active on 18 other projects once current Level 5 Covid-19 restrictions are lifted.