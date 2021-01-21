Cairn Homes’ RTÉ site plans delayed

Cairn Homes’ plan to build more than 600 dwellings on its high-profile RTÉ site face delays after the High Court heard that An Bord Pleanála made an error in its decision to grant the project permission.

An Bord Pleanála gave housebuilder Cairn permission in September to construct 611 apartments, town houses, a park and amenities on a site in Montrose, Dublin, which the company bought from RTÉ.

Following a legal challenge by residents, An Bord Pleanála on Thursday told the High Court that it would agree to an order quashing its decision to grant Cairn permission.

Administrative error

Planners told the court that this was due to a recently identified administrative error in processing Cairn’s application. The issue is due back in court on February 8th.

“While this will undoubtedly lead to a delay in our development of this unique residential development, we understand that Cairn’s high quality design and the consented scheme is not at issue in the board’s decision to withdraw,” Cairn said in a statement.

The Irish property developer added that it had not intended beginning work on the RTÉ site this year and would be active on 18 other projects once current Level 5 Covid-19 restrictions are lifted.