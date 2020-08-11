Cairn Homes revenues down but average price of starter homes nudged up

Homebuilder Cairn Homes posted revenues of €80.6 million in the first six months of the year, down 58 per cent year-on-year as the Covid-19 pandemic hit.

The company completed 207 units during the six-month period, compared to 390 a year earlier, as restrictions aimed at slowing the spread of coronavirus shut down construction across the country.

Cairn remained profitable during the six month period, despite the impact of the Covid-19 restrictions in April and May that curtailed activity significantly.

Operating profit for the six months is expected to be in the region of €5.6 million, down from €27.3 million in 2019.

Cairn said the average selling price achieved for starter homes, excluding VAT, was €322,000, up €1,000 on a year earlier. It described this as a “price level where first time buyers can get access to mortgage finance”.

Half year gross margin is expected to be 16 per cent, slightly lower than the 18.6 per cent recorded in the first half of 2019. That figure takes into account the additional costs associated with the pandemic, as sites closed for two months and site management and preliminary costs increased. “Assuming no further site closures occur relating to Covid-19, Cairn would expect that this negative impact on gross margin will not sustain into future periods,” Cairn said.

At the end of June, Cairn said it had €155 million in gross cash, with net debt of €187 million. It has €955 million in inventories, including €695 million of land held for development and €260 million of construction work in progress.

Looking ahead, Cairn said it was encouraged by the level of underlying demand and sales since show homes reopened. As of August 10th, its closed and current forward sales pipeline has grown to 970 new homes, with the Covid-19 shutdown pushing 300 of its forward sales to close in the first half of 2021.

Selling prices are broadly in line with pre-Covid-19 levels, the company said.

“Notwithstanding the impact of the pandemic on our operations, the resilience of the business has shone through in recent months. We successfully reopened 15 residential construction sites in mid-May with new health and safety protocols and procedures,” said chief executive Michael Stanley. “Sales interest has picked up appreciably in recently months, underpinned by strong demand for high quality, energy efficient new homes in attractive locations. Our financial strength and liquidity enables us to continue to plan and deliver to meet market demand through 2020 and beyond.”

Formal guidance for the year remains withdrawn due to uncertainty, but Cairn said its business had recovered well and was ahead of expectations at the time of its May update.