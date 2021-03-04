Cairn Homes profits fall 75% in face of Covid-19 restrictions

Covid-19 restrictions left profits at Irish house builder Cairn Homes trailing by 75 per cent at €12.7 million last year.

Cairn said that turnover in 2020 fell 40 per cent to €262 million from €435 million in 2019.

Its operating profit declined by almost two thirds to €24.4 million last year from €68 million. Profit after tax dropped 75 per cent to €12.7 million in 2020 from €51.2 million the previous year.

Earnings per share fell at a similar rate to 1.7 cent las year from 6.5 cent in 2019.

House sales

Cairn earned €246.9 million from selling 743 homes last year. The balance of its turnover came from selling development sites.

Cairn said it expects construction sites will fully reopen in Ireland on April 6th and is planning to commence construction on up to seven new sites this year. “Our construction sites have been closed since the start of the year and assuming they fully reopen on 6 April 2021, Cairn’s construction activities will be limited to just over eight months in the current year. This will have an impact on the number of new homes which we will be able to build and sell in 2021,” it said

Some 925 new homes have either been sold in the year to date or are in the pipeline for sale, with a net sales value of €307 million, Cairn added.

“With this strong sales momentum, and having invested heavily in our business throughout 2020, our focus is firmly set on growing our business and our annual sales run-rate in the medium-term,” it said.