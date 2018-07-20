Cairn Homes’ founders to get further €47.8m in shares

The three founding directors of Cairn Homes are set to receive a further €47.8 million of ordinary shares in the homebuilder on the back of a lucrative incentive scheme tied to the group’s flotation three years’ ago.

The company said on Friday that some 27.1 million so-called founder shares held by the directors will be converted into ordinary shares that will list on the stock market from the middle of August. The shares are currently valued at about €47.7 million.

The incentive plan set up at the time of Cairn’s initial public offering in 2015 allocated 100 million founder shares to the group’s chief executive Michael Stanley, his brother Kevin, who is the chief commercial officer, and Scottish accountant Alan McIntosh.

The scheme allowed for the founder stock to be converted into ordinary shares over the course of seven years, subject to certain performance targets.

The latest transaction means that a total of 80 per cent of the founder shares will have been converted by the middle of next month. It suggests that all 100 million founder stock will be switched well before the seven-year lifespan of the plan ends.

The directors cashed in some of their chips last September when they sold 15.65 million shares at €1.70 million each for €26.6 million.

Cairn said on Friday the new shares that are to be issued will be subject to a one-year lock-up period, and that the directors will have to hold onto half of the stock for at least two years.

A company linked to Mr McIntosh is the biggest beneficiary of the latest conversion, and is set to receive 13.6 million of additional shares. Michael Stanley will get almost 9.5 million shares, while Kevin Stanley will receive more than 4 million.