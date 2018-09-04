Cairn Homes co-founder quits executive role as profits jump

Cairn Homes co-founder Alan McIntosh has stepped down from an executive role as the homebuilder revealed first-half earnings, which showed a surge in profits three years after its flotation on the stock market.

Gross profit at the company rose to €26.1 million from €7.7 million for the same period last year as its number of closed home sales jumped to 293 from 94. As of September 3rd, total closed sales so far this year stood at 399, with forward sales amounting to 517.

Mr McIntosh, a Scottish accountant and serial entrepreneur, is now moving to a non-executive role at the company.

Revenue at the company, led by chief executive and co-founder Michael Stanley, increased to €130.2 million in the first half from €41.2 million. Cairn said that it will start to pay dividends to shareholders out of 2019 profits.

“We are experiencing levels of demand for our quality new homes exceeding our expectations,” said Mr Stanley. “Our business has matured and in 2018 we expect to generate revenues of €350 million in only our third full year of operations. This is a remarkable achievement by our talented team. Today we are increasing our medium-term target to circa 1,400 to 1,500 units annually from 2021.”

The company had previously forecast that it would sell between 1,300 and 1,400 homes annually from 2020.