Cairn beats forecasts, announces sale of 150 new homes

Listed homebuilder Cairn has announced the forward sale of 150 new homes valued at €48.6 million as it reported a €24 million operating profit for last year.

This compares with a €68 million profit in 2019 and shows the impact of Covid on the business.

Co-founder and chief executive Michael Stanley said the company exited 2020 as a “stronger and more resilient business”.

Cairn reported a strong second half in what it described as a “stop-start year” due to Covid with 743 new homes closed. Second-half revenues totalled €260 million, versus €435.3 million a year earlier. Some €14 million in turnover came from non-core site sales as against €32.2 million in 2019.

The full-year gross margin is expected to be 16.3 per cent with a slightly higher margin delivered in the second half.

Cairn said it will significantly increase our unit sales and profitability this year. However, it held off providing guidance on 2021 performance due to the uncertainty surrounding the current lockdown.

Cairn said 2020 full-year sales mix was heavily biased towards starter homes which has an average VAT inclusive selling price to customers of €354,000. It added that demand for well-built new homes was “greater than ever.”

It ended last year with €34million in gross cash and a net debt position of €170 million.

The housebuilder on Thursday also announced a forward sale of 150 residential units at Shackleton Park, Lucan to Carysfort Capital and Angelo Gordon for €48.6 million.

“The ongoing Covid-19 pandemic continues to remind people of the importance of the value of communities and the quality of their living environment, boosting the demand for well-built family homes,” the company said.