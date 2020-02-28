House builder Glenveagh Properties moved into profit last year as it more than tripled its revenue and the number of new homes it delivered.

The builder, which published its results for the full year ended December 31st, 2019, on Friday, said it delivered 844 homes last year as against 275 the year before, representing an increase of 207 per cent.

Revenue increased to €284.6 million from €84.2 million the year before, which was an increase of 238 per cent.

The builder made a gross profit of €51.5 million as against €15.3 million in 2018. That represented an increase of 237 per cent.

The company made a net profit of €23.9 million, which was up on a loss of €3.5 million the year before.

Glenveagh had net cash of €53 million at the end of the year, which was less than half the €131 million it had at the end of 2018.

The company said it was “actively constructing” on 17 sites during the year, and that existing open sites are capable of delivering in excess of 4,800 homes.

It said more than 4,756 units which are due for delivery in 2020 are now “sold, signed or reserved”, substantially underpinning its delivery target for 2020 of 1,000 units.

Glenveagh chief executive Stephen Garvey said it was “another strong performance” for the group “both operationally and financially”.

“We continue to exceed our targets, delivering three times the number of unit completions from one year ago,” he said.

“The group’s completed investment in attractive residential development land and focus on operational excellence continues to drive reservations, signings and completions.

“As we grow our operations, consistent with our business plan, tripling medium term output to 3,000 units, we continue to drive efficiencies and improve ties with our suppliers to further drive return on capital for the group.

“As our market has evolved since IPO, we also see additional opportunities to capture strong demand from our retail and institutional customers.

“I believe that our core product of starter homes for sale, building quality private rented sector product in sustainable rental locations and placemaking with local authorities through partnership schemes, holds the best potential proposition for the Irish residential market.”

In terms of outlook, the company said “positive momentum” has been maintained during the first two months of this year “where customer demand has been solid”.

“The group has substantially de-risked its 2020 delivery targets with costs largely fixed and strong forward sales in place,” it said.

“The market backdrop remains favourable with significant institutional and private demand for housing.

“The company is well-positioned to deliver a successful outcome for 2020 and the board remains confident that the results will be in line with its expectations.”