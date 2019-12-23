Board change for Grafton as Frank van Zanten plans to step down

Builders merchanting and DIY group Grafton said non-executive director Frank van Zanten will step down from the board in April.

Mr van Zanten, who joined the board of the company in 2013, will retire following the company’s annual general meeting on April 29th 2020.

In a statement, the Chadwicks, Heiton Buckley and Woodies DIY owner said Mr van Zanten had made a made “a strong contribution” to the board and the interests of shareholders”.

Mr van Zanten has been nominated for appointment as a member of the supervisory Board of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize with effect from April 8th 2020.