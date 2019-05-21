Belfast Harbour £50m waterfront scheme to deliver 500 building jobs

Belfast Harbour expects 500 construction jobs to be created in the city over the next two years following its decision to award the development contract for a new £50 million (€57 million) waterfront office scheme to Farrans Construction, which is part of CRH.

Work on the 16-storey, 250,000 square feet City Quays 3 waterfront scheme is expected to begin this month and it is likely to be Northern Ireland’s tallest office building once it is completed in 2021.

The new office development is the next phase of a £250 million plan by Belfast Harbour to “regenerate” 20 acres of ex-shipping land in Belfast, City Quays 1 and 2 are already home to 1,000 office workers and the AC Hotel by Marriott Belfast.

Joe O’Neill, Belfast Harbour’s chief executive said City Quays 3 represents one of the harbour’s largest “strategic investments” in its 400-year history.

“We’re delighted to award the contract to a local construction company. In addition to supporting 500 local construction jobs, the office will build upon City Quays success by providing strategic accommodation to meet demand for Grade ‘A’, city-centre office space.



“In just five years City Quays has emerged as an iconic waterfront destination for sectors including legal, media, IT and financial services. Our experience of developing in advance of market demand, and the subsequent success in securing occupiers, has led us to progress City Quays 3.”

John Armstrong, managing director of the Construction Employers Federation, said the latest waterfront office scheme will create welcome opportunities for the local industry.

“Farrans, its direct workforce and their supply chain will bring a wealth of experience to the project and, at a time of ongoing political and economic uncertainty, the project’s commencement will come as a significant economic boost locally,” Mr Armstrong said.