Ballymore names Irish construction director as projects advance

Developer Seán Mulryan’s Ballymore Group has named Paul Carty as its new director of construction in Ireland as the company advances two key projects in Dublin’s north docklands and vies for the contact to develop part of the Guinness Brewery as a new urban centre.

Mr Carty worked until recently as a regional director with JJ Rhatigan & Company with responsibility for the Dublin and Leinster areas, where he was involved in landmark projects such as the Lansdowne Place development on the site of the old Berkeley Court Hotel and Heuston South Quarter project close to Heuston Station.

He started his career as a quantity surveyor in 1986 with John Sisk & Son.

Ballymore’s Irish commercial portfolio includes the landmark Dublin Landings project, a million-square-feet mixed development of offices, apartments and shops in the north Docklands being completed in partnership with Singapore’s Oxley.

In addition, company is continuing its plans for the Connolly Quarter, a mixed-use development of offices, a hotel and apartments with CIÉ, which when complete will also be in excess of a million square feet.

Meanwhile, Ballymore, again in partnership with Oxley, US property giant Hines and London-listed developer U&I are known to be competing to redevelop 12 acres at St James’s Gate, owned by Guinness’s parent Diageo, in central Dublin for housing, offices, shops and businesses. While final proposals were submitted by the three final bidders for the project late last year, none of the companies has commented on the process.

Commenting on his appointment, Mr Carty said: “I was attracted by Ballymore’s record of continuously pushing the boundaries of what is possible to deliver high-quality and innovative developments. Ballymore truly believes in building new communities and binding these new communities together.”

Ballymore’s main market is in London, which it entered in 1991 and where it is currently active on around half a dozen sites with a gross development value of in excess of £4 billion (€4.6 billion).