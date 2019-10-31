Are inefficient builders the reason we don’t have enough houses?
Smart Money: technology and training are acknowledged as key areas
An official report this year quoted figures showing productivity in the building sector was well below the EU norm.
Is a low-productivity building industry one of the reasons why it is so difficult to accelerate house and apartment construction?
An official report this year quoted figures showing productivity in the sector was well below the EU norm. The industry argues that the figures are overstated, but accepts new investment in technology and training is vital.