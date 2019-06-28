Activist shareholder wants more focused CRH, says stock could double

CRH needs to press ahead with “extensive structural improvements”, activist shareholder Cevian has told Reuters, adding that the company could double in value in the next three to five years if it does so.

The building material group is currently focused on divesting some assets and in April hired Bank of America to launch the sale of its European distribution business in a deal valuing the unit at about €2 billion including debt.

Cevian disclosed its almost 3 per cent stake in CRH in February.

CRH has strong market positions in Europe and North America, where it is the biggest producer of aggregates and asphalt for highway construction.

“This is an attractive industry and CRH has a strong position in its main markets, but the company has become too complex, both structurally and operationally, which hampers performance and traps value,” said Cevian’s managing partner Christer Gardell.

“The restructuring work that has been done so far is good, but continued far-reaching structural and operational improvements are needed for the group’s assets to reach full potential,” he said in Cevian’s first detailed comments on CRH since disclosing the stake.

He said Cevian had met with CRH’s board and chief executive Albert Manifold several times in recent months and he was confident they would drive the measures still needed.

While welcoming the comments, CRH is believed to dispute the suggestion that its structure has become unwieldy.

The group reported a 12.6 per cent core profit margin last year on sales of nearly €27 billion, and targets a margin of around 16 per cent by 2021. That compares with LafargeHolcim’s 20.1 per cent and Heidelberg Cement’s 17 per cent.

According to Cevian’s analysis, raising CRH’s margin to the industry mean of 16 per cent and valuing the company at average peer multiples would warrant a 60 to 70 per cent appreciation in value. Lifting the margin to 19 per cent, and adding organic growth and cash generation to the mix, could add up to a doubling of CRH’s value over the next years, in Cevian’s view.

- Reuters