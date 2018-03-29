Abbey secures planning for 560-bed tourism hostel in Dublin

Housebuilder Abbey has secured planning for a 560-bed tourism hostel on Abbey Street in Dublin.

The development will see the demolition of the existing buildings on the 4,406 sq metre site.

HKR Architects lodged an appeal on behalf of Abbey when the previous application was refused by Dublin City Council last year.

An Bord Pleanála overturned the previous ruling on the grounds the proposed hostel would “contribute positively to the animation of the area and will provide an active use in itself”.

The board also stated that “in line with the Dublin City Development Plan 2016-2022, the scheme demonstrates a positive response to context and architectural form and detailing contributes positively to the character and appearance of the area.”

Kola Ojeyomi of HKR Architects said the density of the proposed build represented an optimisation of the site’s value.