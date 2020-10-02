Abbey expects to match or better last year’s first half

Dublin-listed homebuilder Abbey is currently on track to match or better last year’s first half turnover and profit, the company said on Friday.

In a trading update, Abbey said trading over the summer had been “good”, while sales in Southern England were “buoyed by the cut in stamp duty” together with the UK governments help-to-buy programme.

“In Ireland sales activity is running ahead of last year and interest in our future developments has been stimulated by the Government’s support for first time buyers,” it said.

“For the year as a whole the outlook is less clear with the significant restriction of the UK help-to-buy programme together with the increase to stamp duty planned for April next year particular sources of uncertainty. Overall the group is hoping for a satisfactory full year outcome.”

Publishing its annual report in August, the group said it was trading profitably in the current year with higher sales completion in Ireland and Czechia hopefully ensuring that overall sales volumes “at least exceed” 2019.

It added that the UK performance would depend on confidence and employment levels with the curtailing of the help-to-buy scheme there not helping its prospects.

“Covid-19 has undoubtedly been a severe blow to the economy and to our business,” it said. “The longer term is unclear.

“Overall, the group is fortunate enough to be in a healthy financial position and we hope with caution to add to our land bank in the months ahead.”

In its results for the year ended April 30th, 2020, Abbey said its profit for the year amounted to €33 million before tax against a profit of €53 million in the previous year.

After a tax charge of €6.5 million, the group made a profit of €26.5 million reflecting earnings per share of 125.62 cents. Group operating profits during the year were €32.7 million against €53 million the previous year.

The group’s housebuilding operations completed 490 sales, including 405 in the UK; 57 in Ireland, and 28 in Czechia, with a turnover of €162.7 million generating an operating profit of €31.3 million.

At the year end, the group owned and controlled land allocated for housing development for the supply of 2,947 plots. Rental income during the year was €1.1 million. A fair value adjustment loss of €200,000 was recorded in the year.

The group held €70.8 million in cash at the end of the financial year. On the balance sheet date commitments outstanding on land were €2.5 million.