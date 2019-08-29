Sodexo appoints Margot Slattery as global chief diversity officer

Service provider Sodexo has appointed a new global chief diversity officer, with its country president for Ireland Margot Slattery taking up the role.

Ms Slattery will take up the role from September 1st, and managing director of corporate services Julie Ennis will become country president.

“I have always been a passionate advocate for diversity and inclusion in the workplace and this for me is a dream role on the global stage,” Ms Slattery said.

“ It’s going to be a very interesting and rewarding journey and I am leaving our business in Ireland in the extremely capable hands of Julie Ennis, under which it will continue to grow and thrive.”

Ms Slattery, who has won a number of awards for her work in promoting diversity and inclusion in Ireland and abroad, will remain based in Ireland. Her new role will see her take responsibility for the strategic direction, implementation and alignment of Sodexo’s integrated global diversity and inclusion initiatives.

Ms Ennis will combine the role with her existing position.

“It is an exciting time for the business, and we see considerable potential for growth,” Ms Ennis said.

Sodexo currently employs 3,700 people around Ireland, working on 230 sites. The company provides food and facilities management services in markets such as finance, pharma and technology, with well-known names such as Ervia, Gas Networks Ireland, Bord Bia, the Central Bank, Paypal, Dell and Microsoft on its books. Its Irish and Northern Irish businesses had a combined turnover of €141 million in 2018.