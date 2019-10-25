Profits plummet at Dublin Zoo as Pope’s visit hits visitor numbers

The visit of Pope Francis and extreme weather last year contributed to a massive drop in profits at the company that operates Dublin Zoo.

New accounts for the Zoological Society of Ireland which operates Dublin Zoo and Fota Wildlife Park show that profits last year fell by 71 per cent from €2.6 million to €765,000.

The sharp drop came as visitor numbers at Dublin Zoo decreased by 88,818 last year, from 1,108,728 to 1,019,910. Directors said it was the eighth year in a row where visitor numbers at Dublin Zoo had topped 1 million. In the same period, visitor numbers at Fota Wildlife Park fell from 455,559 to 424,889.

The combined decline in visitor numbers at the two locations contributed to revenues for the the Zoological Society dropping by 3 per cent from €21.43 million to €20.75 million.

Dublin Zoo was forced to shut its doors for three days during August 2018 to facilitate the visit of Pope Francis. This came at the end of one of the State’s hottest summers, with the Beast from the East storm leading to closures earlier in the year.

‘Pulled the rug’

In an interview last December, director of Dublin Zoo Leo Oosterweghel said the pope’s visit “pulled the rug” from underneath the attraction in terms of visitor numbers. The visit coincided with what would usually be Dublin Zoo’s busiest week of the year, he added.

The Zoological Society also saw increased staff costs last year, with the total rising from from €6.68 million to €7.19 million as numbers employed increased from 162 to 167. A 13-strong management team shared €1 million in pay.

Total funds at the end of last year at the Zoological Society amounted to €29.9 million.