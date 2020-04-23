Jobs at risk, Barclay’s Irish assets soar, and production companies struggle to survive

Businesses face closure because they have been locked out of the Government’s temporary wage subsidy due to a missed tax deadline, putting hundreds and perhaps thousands of jobs at risk. Dominic Coyle has the story.

Assets at Barclays Irish unit soared almost 450 per cent last year to €69 billion as it became the British banking giant’s European Union hub in preparation for Brexit. Joe Brennan reports.

Irish production companies are struggling to survive despite huge demand for content, with at least 24 productions stood down in response to Covid-19. Laura Slattery has the details.

The Cork-based producer of Dubliner Cheese Carbery Group says the Covid-19 crisis has now overtaken Brexit as the chief threat to the Irish food industry.

Australia took a major step this week with proposals to make Google and Facebook pay more of the revenue the tech giants make monetising content to the media companies. But Karlin Lillington argues that banning surveillance capitalism and forbidding personal data gathering while still allowing ads would be a victory for democracy.

Elsewhere in tech, the frontline of the fight against Covid-19 may be the multitude of apps that have sprung up all over the world. But where does Ireland fit in?

How can tech start-ups survive the Covid-19 crisis? Charlie Taylor examines investment in the sector.

In innovation, Olive Keogh speaks to a start-up trying to simplify communication between athletes and coaches. Syncoach has been eyeing the global market but the coronavirus crisis has forced its founder to postpone its app launch.

