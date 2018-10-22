High Court adjourns application to wind up Limerick FC

The High Court has adjourned an application by the Revenue Commissioners to wind up a League of Ireland Premier Division side, Limerick FC.

The Revenue has petitioned to have Munster Football Club Ltd, which trades under the name Limerick FC, wound up and a liquidator appointed over alleged failure to pay a demand for unpaid taxes including PAYE and PRSI.

The demand was made on the company, with a registered address at Kirby O’Sullivan Sports, Social & Business Park, Kilmallock Road, Bruff, Co Limerick in mid-September.

When the matter was briefly mentioned before Mr Justice David Keane at the High Court on Monday, Dermot Cahill, for the Revenue, said the parties had agreed the petition could be adjourned for three weeks. The amount that Revenue is seeking n its demand was not outlined in court.

A two-time winner of the League of Ireland, Limerick FC has one game left in its regular season programme, away to Waterford FC next weekend. Irrespective of the outcome of that fixture, the club will face Donegal team Finn Harps in a two-leg promotion-relegation play-off in a bid to secure their status in Ireland’s top soccer division. ends