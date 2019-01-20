DLA Piper plots shake up in Irish legal services market

Multinational law firm DLA Piper is plotting aggressive expansion in the Republic in a move that signals the largest shake up in legal services here in some time.

The firm which operates in more than 40 countries announced its entry to the market in May 2018 and since then has poached partners from high profile domestic firms.

In a meeting with The Irish Times, David Carthy, formerly a partner with William Fry who now leads DLA Piper’s Irish practise, said their ambition is to hire 20 partners and an additional 100 staff over the next five year period.

“[We are] absolutely and unashamedly disrupters,” Mr Carthy said at the meeting, adding that DLA Piper’s ambition is to be the “leading global law firm in Ireland”.

Presence

Mr Carthy distinguished the firm from existing Irish operators like Arthur Cox, Matheson, A&L Goodbody and William Fry by flagging their global presence. This, he said, puts them in a position where they can offer legal advice on a multiplicity of jurisdictions whereas the Irish firms that have satellite offices outside of Dublin only advise on Irish law.

In a show of intent, DLA Piper poached four partners from Dublin-based rivals earlier this month. Two partners from A&L Goodbody, one from Matheson and one from Dillon Eustace joined the firm at the beginning of January to advise in its four key practice areas.

Mr Carthy said the firm’s ability to offer prospective lawyers the opportunity to work internationally more frequently than they would with an Irish-headquartered outfit is an attraction

The third largest law firm globally is focusing its Irish practise on intellectual property and technology, employment, finance and projects and corporate law.

With revenues in excess of $3 billion, DLA Piper is the largest employer of graduate lawyers in the UK and intends to begin hiring trainee lawyers in the Republic in the not-too-distant future.

Services

Simon Levine, DLA Piper’s global co-chief executive said their decision to expand here wasn’t Brexit led as plans preceded the UK’s decision to leave the European Union.

Ireland is “one of the sophisticated markets that hasn’t opened up to legal services”, he said, adding that he expects that “a number of other global law firms will consider setting up in Ireland”.

Post-Brexit, the State’s inward invest agency sought to buoy the financial services sector and institutions including Barclays and Bank of America Merrill Lynch set about expanding their Irish operations.

But while the financial services sector saw some growth, legal services was slower to expand. However, in the past 12 months other firms like Pinsent Masons, Simmons & Simmons, Covington & Burling, Lewis Silkin, Fragomen and Tully Rinckey have all established operations in Dublin.

DLA Piper, which is the fifth largest US law firm but has its largest office in London, has acted for clients including Aviva, Hitachi, Heineken and British Airways.