Decision day for Ulster Bank, College football cancelled, and Ballymore’s repairs

The board of NatWest is set to decide this evening on a proposal to wind down Ulster Bank in the Republic after more than 160 years in the market, setting the stage for a likely break-up of the lender’s €20.5 billion loan book, according to sources. Joe Brennan has all the details.

Residents of Ballymore’s London apartments say the Irish developer wants them to pay almost €60,000 for fire safety improvements to their homes. Barry O’Halloran reports.

The Irish-based promoters of a series of US college football matches scheduled for Dublin have confirmed that the game due to take place in the Aviva Stadium in August between the universities of Illinois and Nebraska will not go ahead here due to coronavirus restrictions, writes Mark Paul.

Restaurant and takeaway chain Camile Thai is to create 220 jobs locally and at least 80 more in Britain as part of a major €10 million expansion. Charlie Taylor delivers the story.

Fears that hiking the minimum wage in 2016 would lead to a significant increase in labour costs proved unfounded, a study by the Economic and Social Research Institute (ESRI) has shown. Eoin Burke-Kennedy examines the findings.

Smartphones have replaced traditional cameras in helping us record special family moments and cheesy selfies. In our technology feature, Ciara O’Brien offers some tips on what to look out for in terms of camera features when choosing your next smartphone.

The Government’s decision to cancel the appointment of Aaron Forde as chairman of the Shannon Group – within hours of announcing his selection for the role – for inappropriate comments made on social media have placed a question mark over the vetting system for public sector appointments, writes Cantillon.

In Net Results, Ciara O’Brien looks at the success of Clubhouse, the latest entrant to the crowded world of social media. With the help of Elon Musk and others, it could be a case of right time, right medium.

Innovation columnist Chris Horn reminds us of the everyday value of computer chips and how disruption in the production of even the tiniest element can impact on our daily lives.

In our technology review, Ciara O’Brien discovers that the Positive Grid Spark Amp is the perfect lockdown tool for guitarists.

In Innovation, Olive Keogh talks to five young Irish entrepreneurs about the challenges of bringing their business ideas to life against the backdrop of a global pandemic.

