Dechert appoints new managing partner at Dublin office

International law firm Dechert has appointed a new managing partner at its Dublin office, with Carol Widger joining the global funds group.

Ms Widger, a financial services specialist and the current chairwoman of the Dublin location for 100 Women in Finance, has 20 years of experience advising on the establishment and management of investment funds, including UCITS and AIF products. Previously, she chaired the Irish Funds’ Legal Working Group.

“Dublin is an important funds centre and Carol’s significant experience will position us for further growth in the Irish funds space and strengthen our global offering,” said Gus Black, global co-chair of Dechert’s financial services group.

Dechert’s financial services group spans European funds domiciles of UK, Luxembourg, Ireland, France and Germany, in addition to the US, Middle East and Asia. It opened its office in Ireland in 2010.