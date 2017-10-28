Can golf clubs hack themselves out of the financial rough?

A sport that fails to attract younger players will struggle to get into a decent swing
Golf is struggling across the globe as golf’s playing base ages and it is failing to attract younger players. Photograph: Alan Betson

Golf is struggling across the globe as golf’s playing base ages and it is failing to attract younger players. Photograph: Alan Betson

 

The latest data from the State confirms the domestic economy is purring once again. Yet the renaissance has not been uniform across the leisure industry.

There once was a time when golf clubs, which rely on the economic confidence of the middle classes and a buoyant corporate sector, were as reliable an economic barometer as any other. But even though corporate profits and consumer confidence are both riding high, many golf clubs are performing sluggishly and offering discounted rates to attract new members.

The latest well-known club to file financial results in the Companies Registration Office is Castleknock Golf Club. Last week, it posted flat revenues of €2 million and a €50,000 deficit. Its results are far from disastrous and it may feel aggrieved at being singled out – it simply happens to be the most recent one to post figures.

But it is illustrative of the rut in which the sector is stuck: Castleknock is the epitome of a Dublin “leafy suburb” and its local economy is booming. So why isn’t its golf club?

The sport is struggling across the globe as golf’s playing base ages and it is failing to attract younger players. Even Donald Trump’s courses in Scotland lost £17 million last year.

Frothiest years

A report by the Economic and Social Research Institute earlier this year drilled into the decline in participation rates, and established that the rot had begun to set in as far back as 2003.

The frothiest years of the last property bubble, during which many Irish courses became vehicles to flog course-side houses, disguised the malaise.

Despite the housing shortage that has re-emerged in recent years, there will be no return to the credit-fuelled property extravaganza of the past. If golf clubs are to have a prosperous future, they must ditch their old boys’ club mentality, and focus on attracting families.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.