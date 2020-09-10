Become a multi-chord wonder with backing tracks from your amp

Spark Smart Guitar amp ($299)

Fifteen years ago I decided I wanted to learn how to play the guitar. I never made it past two chords. I had a second go at it with Rocksmith and got a little further, although I’d class myself still as a beginner – and a lapsed one at that. But the Spark Smart Guitar Amp could be the tech that pushes me from “lapsed beginner” to “gradually improving”.

Jam session

The amp turns your practice session from a lone person strumming away at a guitar to a full-on jam session with backing tracks. Team it with the app and you’ll have the chords for your popular songs of choice displayed on the smartphone screen. The system provides you with all the tools you’ll need to help improve your skills. It also works as a regular desktop amp, and it’s not overly expensive.

positivegrid.com/