Companies urged to go green with State support

Manufacturing and exporting companies are being urged to go green, with Enterprise Ireland outlining a number of supports available to help them.

Enterprise Ireland is to host a series of webinars next month aimed at helping businesses become more sustainable in part through availing of supports under the Climate Enterprise Action Fund.

These include €1,800 climate action vouchers, up to €5,000 in grants to measure carbon footprint and identify steps to reduce emissions and additional funding to develop a multi-annual climate change plan.

The State agency said that in addition to being good for the environment, reducing emissions and adopting more sustainable products and services is a smart business strategy.

“Increasingly, consumers are placing a premium on environmentally sustainable products and services. Responding positively to this growing consumer demand is important for consumer-facing businesses, said Aidan McKenna, regional director for the north west and north east.

Ambition

The enterprise sector currently accounts for 13 per cent of emissions in the Republic. Enterprise Ireland is urging more businesses to go green to help the State achieve its ambition of reducing emissions by more than 50 per cent by the end of the decade.

The first of Enterprise Ireland’s planned webinars, which will focus on the food and beverage sector, will take place on Tuesday, June 1st with speakers including Rosaleen Hyde of Ballymaloe Foods, Louise Brennan of O’Brien Fine Foods, Padraig Mallon of Kerry Group, Owen Keogh of Lidl Ireland and Deirdre Ryan, director of Origin Green at Bord Bia.

Other webinars taking place during the month of June will focus on the manufacturing and construction sectors, and digital technologies, fintech, BPO and consumer services.