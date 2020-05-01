Companies look at making remote working a permanent option

Over 60 per cent of Irish companies are looking at ways to make remote working a permanent option for their employees, according to a new study.

With a huge number of businesses having asked staff to work from home during the coronavirus outbreak, many are now examining how they can continue to support those who wish and are able to do so after the crisis is over.

The move comes as many business leaders expressed concerns about a decrease in productivity levels because some employees are not set up to work remotely.

The study undertaken by PwC also shows that close to half of Irish businesses believe they could return to normal within three months were the pandemic to end today.

Safety measures

According to the report, Irish companies are busy making plans on how to reopen work sites with 59 per cent planning to change safety measures and requirements and 76 per cent reconfiguring space to promote physical distancing.

Some 98 per cent of Irish companies surveyed said they expect a decrease in revenues and/or profits this year due to Covid-19.

A separate survey carried out on behalf of technology company OpenSky suggests that more than 300,000 Irish office workers are unable to work effectively from home because they don’t have the necessary tools.

The survey of 1,000 adults, which was conducted by Censuswide, shows that while over half of those aged 55 years and over are reluctant to work remotely, 93 per cent of people in the 35 to 44 age category wish to do so.