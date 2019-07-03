Zoned site at M1 Retail Park for €650,000 offers scope for investors

Agent Savills is guiding a price of €650,000 for a commercial site at the M1 Retail Park in Drogheda, Co Louth.

While the subject property is being offered for sale without planning permission in place, it is zoned “Retail Park” and occupies a pivotal position fronting the main road. The site extends to 0.87 hectares (2.14 acres).

The M1 Retail Park currently comprises over 20 commercial units, some of which are occupied by high-profile names including Woodies, Power City, EZ Living, Toyota, Volkswagen, Skoda, Lidl and Sports Direct.

The scheme is set to benefit further from a the planned opening of a BMW dealership showroom and service centre. In addition, Lidl have received planning permission to demolish their current unit and to replace it with a 2,906sq m (31,280sq ft) store, almost doubling the size of their existing premises.

M1 Retail Park is located just off junction 10 of the M1 motorway. providing its occupiers with significant passing traffic. The scheme is also located just a five -minute drive from Drogheda, which is Ireland’s largest town with almost 41,000 inhabitants.

Johnny Hanrahan of Savills says he expects to see strong interest from owner occupiers and investors in the site.