Zoned residential site in north county Dublin guiding €1.95m

Developers and investors are expected to express an interest in a residential development opportunity in the north Dublin town of Rush which has been brought to the market for a guide price of €1.95 million.

Located on the outskirts of Rush village, the site extends across a total area of 15.63 acres and is zoned RS (residential and open space) under the Fingal Development Plan 2017-2023. Approximately 4.3 acres of the land will be ceded to Fingal County Council for the provision of open space relating to the adjacent Golden Ridge residential schemes, while there is also a provision for a primary school to be provided on a portion of the site. Another area of the site, located to the south, is also situated within an area designated “Kenure South Masterplan” with a primary objective to “promote and facilitate high-quality residential development fronting on to the open space zoned land and proposed linear park”,

The subject site is accessed from the Skerries Road and offers the purchaser the potential to acquire a residential development opportunity within an established residential location. The land is bound by Skerries Road, and the first and second phases of the Golden Ridge development to the east and north respectively. The Brookfield Park residential scheme is located to the south of the site while there is a public park to the west.

Range of amenities

The village of Rush offers a range of amenities including shops, restaurants, schools and sports clubs. Rush and Lusk train station is located 3.5km west of Rush village providing regular daily services to Dublin city centre. There are also several bus routes connecting Rush to Dublin city centre and the surrounding suburban settlements.

Darragh Deasy, who is handling the sale on behalf of CBRE, says: “ The subject site offers a developer the opportunity to acquire an extensive residential development site in an area that will appeal to a wide demographic of purchasers, including first-time buyers.”