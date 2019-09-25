Zoned development lands at Liffey Valley Shopping Centre seek €8.4m

The continuing popularity and success of Dublin’s Liffey Valley Shopping Centre should increase the appetite of investors for 7.44 acres of development land adjacent to the scheme which has been brought to the market.

Extending to a total area of 7.44 acres, the land is zoned “major retail centre” and is being offered for sale by Savills in one or three lots. The entire carries a combined value of €8.4 million, while the three separate lots are broken down as follows: lot 1 (4.24 acres) €4.7 million; lot 2 (1.78 acres), €1.95 million, and lot 3 (1.42 acres) €1.75 million.

The zoning allows for a range of uses including motor sales outlet, office space, retail warehousing, hotel, and garden centre.

Two of the lots have significant frontage to both the N4 and Liffey Valley Shopping Centre’s internal thoroughfare. One lot directly abuts the roundabout at the entrance to the Liffey Valley car parks.

Liffey Valley Shopping Centre is located just off the junction of the M50 and N4, approximately 12km west of Dublin city centre, and between the well-established suburbs of Lucan and Palmerstown. It is also close to the residential suburbs of Castleknock and Clondalkin, and Leixlip in Kildare.

The development of the nearby Balgaddy-Clonburris strategic development zone (SDZ) meanwhile is expected to see the delivery of 8,500 new homes accommodating up to 21,000 people over the coming years, and this too should increase the demand for retail goods and services at Liffey Valley.

The area is already a significant retail destination within Dublin, and is easily accessed by car and by Dublin Bus. Liffey Valley Shopping Centre is one of Dublin’s largest retail schemes and has recently undergone a significant expansion with the addition of space to provide more stores, a large cinema, extra restaurant and cafe units and, most recently, four drive-through units.