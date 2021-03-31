YMCA Sandymount site primed for housing seeks €10m

Developers engaged in the delivery of accommodation aimed towards the upper end of both the traditional owner-occupier and private rented sector markets will be interested in the sale of a site on Claremont Road in Sandymount, Dublin 4.

Extending to an area of 2.6 hectares (6.6 acres), the subject property is zoned for the delivery of residential and open space, and is being offered to the market by agent Savills at a guide price of €10 million.

The property is owned by the YMCA and operates as a gym and sports facility for its members currently. Built in 2001, the gym is a modern two-storey building, which opens out into a large area with playing pitches and all-weather hockey pitches. There is a surface car park also with parking for about 40 cars.

The site enjoys a prime location just two minutes from Sandymount village and is accessed from Claremont Road via an internal access road which is shared with the adjoining apartment complex known as “The Willows”.

Development

The land is zoned both “Z1 Residential” and “Z9 Open Space” under the terms of the Dublin City Development Plan 2016-2022. This would offer the prospective purchaser the option to pursue the development of a scheme of houses or apartments, or a combination of both – subject to the necessary planning permission. Savills says a commercial leisure or educational use could also be provided for under the terms of the development plan.

Explaining the YMCA’s decision to sell the Sandymount property, a spokesperson for the organisation, said: “The YMCA intends to use the proceeds of this sale to develop new community hubs and to expand our youthwork programmes as per our strategic plan. These hubs will be based across Dublin and be deliberate planned spaces that will help us to have a transformative impact on the lives of young people within their own communities. Community hubs are spaces where we can combine programming for young people with complementary social enterprise activities to ensure their sustainability.”

Commenting on the opportunity the sale of the site represents for developers, Andrew Sherry, divisional director at Savills, said: “This is one of the finest opportunities to be offered for sale in Sandymount in recent years and provides a unique opportunity to acquire a superb site and commercial buildings in one of the most desired residential locations in Dublin.”