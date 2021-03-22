Yew Grove grows its rent roll in 2020

Yew Grove, the Dublin-listed owner of office and industrial assets outside Dublin’s city centre, grew its rent roll by 22 per cent in 2020, despite the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, as it cut vacancies, increased profitability and considered funding options to boost further growth.

The property investor, whose focus is on office and industrial assets let to State entities, IDA-supported companies and large corporates, had an annualised rent roll of € 10.9 million as of end-December 2020, up from €8.9 million in 2019. It said annual rents increased to €11.3 million as of January 1st 2021. Net revenues were € 10.6 million, including € 0.15 million of lease surrender premium payments. Net vacancy was 6.9 per cent, as the company noted that due to the pandemic, vacant properties remained unoccupied for longer than expected. It reported a pre-tax profit of €7 million, up from €5 million in 2019.

Yew Grove said the increase in rent reflects the completion of the acquisition at Millennium Park in Naas, and “effective asset management in letting vacancy and capturing reversion through rent reviews and lease re-gears”.

Jonathan Laredo, chief executive, said that despite the strictures of the pandemic, Yew Grove has managed to grow its portfolio, reduce vacancy, increase the rent roll and improve its profitability and begin the process of greening its portfolio.

“The company has continued to perform well and the management team is ambitious and focused on growth. We continue to evaluate a pipeline of accretive investment opportunities and are exploring a range of funding options in that regard, including potentially raising equity.”

Colm Lauder, analyst with Goodbody Stockbrokers, pointed to a “robust” performance, noting that the quality of the company’s tenants, and the emphasis on the life sciences sector, means that there is support for a “strong” 2021.

Fundraising

Yew Grove purchased six further buildings during the year for €25.3 million, noting that it sees a “significant pipeline” of potential acquisitions in excess of € 100 million.

It had to shelve its fundraising plans for 2020, due to the impact of the pandemic. It had originally aimed to raise almost €100 million during the year.

However, it is currently considering a range of funding options, includingraising equity. In January it said a €50 million share sale in March was a possibility.

Looking ahead, Mr Laredo said that he expects rents will continue to rise, given “the combination of strong fundamentals, low net vacancy for the sort of offices required by larger companies and government bodies and existing rents, which largely are still below the level required to trigger new construction”, as well as activity from institutional buyers.

“In summary, I am confident that once through the worst of COVID-19 we will see our office valuations increase.”