Wework could collect more than €290m in rent over 10 years

Office landlord Wework could collect more than €290 million rent from Irish tenants over the next decade, an analysis of its business in the Republic shows.

Wework ditched controversial plans to float on the US stock exchange earlier this year, and subsequently ousted co-founder Adam Neumann as chief executive.

Colm Lauder, analyst with Irish stockbrokers, Goodbody, says in a note that his firm calculates has committed rent of €26 million a year.

He adds that to first break – net of incentives offered tenants – this could amount to total rent “of over €290 million over the coming decade”.

Wework is Dublin’s biggest provider of flexible office space, with 425,000 sq ft (40,000 sq m) and a commitment to take a further 165,000 sq ft (15,000 sq m).

“This is the equivalent of just 1.4 per cent of the square footage of the overall Dublin grade A office market (or 2.7 per cent of the total grade A central business district office space),” Mr Lauder notes.

Wework’s decision to axe flotation plans and Mr Neumann’s exit have made lenders and investors cautious, the analyst says.

He points out that the market in Dublin could contain potential impact of any of Wework’s difficulties on its Irish operation.