Victorian office building in Dublin 6 for sale at €5m-plus

An elegant Victorian office building at Northbrook Road in Dublin 6 goes for sale today through agent Knight Frank at more than €5 million.

The mainly redbrick building has an overall floor area of more than 845sq m (9,099sq ft) and 10 secure car parking spaces in the shared facilities at basement level. Inside the building there are bright and expansive boardrooms, large, open-plan offices, cellular space and an eight-person lift.

The building is to be sold with vacant possession, though there is a short-term licence agreement in place on the ground floor.

It has been occupied since the early 2000s by an accountancy firm, which is now relocating to a larger premises following its amalgamation with another company.