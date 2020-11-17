Value of Hibernia Reit’s properties falls 3.8% in six months

The value of Hibernia Real Estate Investment Trust’s (Reit) assets fell 3.8 per cent to €1.421 billion in the six months to September 30th, the company said on Tuesday.

Hibernia, which develops and lets offices mainly in central Dublin, lost €32.4 million during the six-month period, the first half of its financial year, against a profit of €25.5 million over the same period in 2019.

The real estate investor said that its properties were worth a total of €1.421 billion at the end of September, 3.8 per cent less than six months earlier, when they were valued at €1.465 billion.

Hibernia blamed the fall partly on lower estimated rent values, a consequence of the ongoing Covid-19 crisis.

Chief executive, Kevin Nowlan, said that the company had made “significant progress” despite a challenging six months.