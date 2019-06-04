US jury awards over €18m to Sean Dunne’s bankruptcy trustee

A US jury has found against bankrupt property developer Sean Dunne and his estranged wife Gayle Killilea over the illegal transfer of some assets to put them beyond the reach of creditors.

Jurors awarded Mr Dunne’s US bankruptcy trustee, Richard Coan, over €18 million at the end of four days of deliberaitons, finding that the Carlow developer had fraudulently transferred certain property, cash and other assets to Ms Killilea.

The award includes €14 million from the 2013 sale of Walford, which Mr Dunne purchased for €58 million eight years before, and a €3 million cash transfer from him to Ms Killilea in 2008.

Transfers of other properties and assets from Mr Dunne to Ms Killilea made up the rest of the award.

However, the jury found in favour of the defendants in relation to a number of other transfers.

The 10-person jury ordered Ms Killilea to pay all the damages.

The amount awarded the trustee could increase as US district court judge Jeffrey Meyer has yet to rule on matters not put to the jury, such as unjust enrichment, according to the plaintiff’s lawyers.

Mr Coan’s legal team celebrated after the verdict, embracing each other in the hallway outside the court.

”We’re very grateful,” lead plaintiff’s attorney Thomas Curran said. “We think the jury augustly considered all the evidence.”

Mr Dunne and Ms Killilea’s lawyers declined to comment after leaving the courtroom.

They did not say if their clients, who each testified for days during the month-long trial at US district court in New Haven, Connecticut, were in the courthouse or would make a statement.

The trustee argued that Mr Dunne had given tens of millions of euro of his assets to Killilea as he was going broke to shield them from creditors. Mr Coan sought return of the assets to pay creditors.

The defence denied the transfers were designed to stiff creditors, arguing instead that they were to assure Ms Killilea’s independence and the future of their children.

The jury found Mr Dunne had not committed fraud in transferring millions of euro of other assets to Ms Killilea, including his share of a Swiss condominium and loans that his South African resort owed to one of his companies.

Overall, the jury found against Mr Dunne and Ms Killilea on eight counts and for the defendants on 10 counts. They were split on one decision.

Jurors reached their verdict around 9:30am on their fourth day of deliberation.