US jury awards $17.8m to Sean Dunne’s bankruptcy trustee
Award comes on the fourth day of deliberation in Dunne’s civil trial in New Haven, Connecticut
Sean Dunne leaves court in New Haven: a jury decided on Tuesday that he must pay $17.8m to his US bankruptcy trustee. Photograph: Douglas Healey
The jury in the Sean Dunne civil trial in Connecticut has awarded about $17.8 million to his bankruptcy trustee on Tuesday.
This includes $14 million from the proceeds from the sale of the Walford property in Dublin 4, $3 million in cash that Dunne gave his wife Gayle Killilea in 2008 and some other small amounts of money.
More to follow...