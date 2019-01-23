Upper Baggot Street leasehold at €250,000

The leasehold interest in a prominent Dublin 4 cafe is on the market at €250,000 through agent QRE Real Estate Advisors.

O’Brien’s sandwich bar and cafe at 19 Upper Baggot Street is held on a 35-year term from October 12th, 1993, with about 10 years left to run on the lease. It is producing a rent roll of €62,350 per annum.

The property includes a ground floor and basement cafe unit extending to 106.78sq m (1,149sq ft) within a three-storey over-basement building. It also benefits from a large rear yard that has potential for expansion, subject to planning permission.