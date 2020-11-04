Unit at Baldoyle Industrial Estate sells for €2.1m

Industrial property specialists Harvey have completed the sale of a detached warehouse and office facility at Baldoyle Industrial Estate in Dublin 13.

The purchaser of 67 Grange Close, a neighbouring occupier, is understood to have paid slightly more than the €2.1 million asking price to secure ownership of the property.

Some 2,427sq m (26,130sq ft) of the building was available for owner occupation at the time of the sale. A self-contained unit within the property comprising 455sq m (4,894sq ft) was let to Liam O’Loughlin, trading as New Ireland Motors, with a new lease signed by the tenant prior to the sale at an annual rent of €30,000 in year one, rising by €1,000 each year until year five.

Two-storey offices

The industrial/warehouse space has a clear internal height of 7.2m and benefits from high-output lighting throughout. The roof of the entire structure is of twin-skin insulated metal decking. Loading access is provided via seven level-access doors. Concrete service yard/marshalling areas are provided on three sides of the building.

The property has a total of 392sq m (4,219sq ft) of two-storey offices and staff facilities. Finishes generally include suspended ceilings with recessed light fittings, perimeter trunking, electric heating, ground-floor window shutters and a canteen.

Baldoyle Industrial Estate is situated 10km northeast of Dublin city centre. The extension to the Malahide Road (N32) provides ready access to the M50 and M1 motorways, Dublin Airport, and Dublin Port Tunnel. Howth Junction Dart station is situated within a 10-minute walk of the property.