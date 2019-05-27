UK hotelier Marlin secures green light for Aungier Street apartments

UK hotel operator, the Marlin Group has been granted planning permission from Dublin City Council for the delivery of 20 serviced apartments and a bar and restaurant on Aungier Street in Dublin city centre.

The proposed development will, upon completion, form an annex to the group’s 300-bedroom Marlin Hotel, which is due to open for business on the adjoining Bow Lane on July 19th. The new hotel is expected to create 110 jobs.

A spokeswoman for Marlin said the group intends to restore numbers 22-24, both of which are on the council’s register of protected structures, to their “former glory”. An on-street entrance from Aungier Street will lead to the Marlin Hotel restaurant, bar and outdoor terraces leading on to Bow Lane, close to St Stephen’s Green.

Restaurant facilities

The latest development is designed by Cantrell & Crowley Architects and as well as the bar and restaurant facilities, will include a health and wellness centre.

The Marlin Group received a London City Heritage Award in 2013 for its work on 4, Brabant Court in London. The property is acknowledged as being one of the foremost examples of 18th century architecture in the UK capital.

In terms of its serviced apartment offering, Marlin already owns and operates 700 units across six sites in London. The schemes which the company bills as “four-star equivalent” are located at Empire Square, Queen Street, Aldgate, Canary Wharf, Limehouse and Stratford.