Two warehouse and distribution facilities in Santry for €2.25m

Two adjoining warehouse and distribution facilities in a well-connected Santry industrial park are on the market for €2.25 million through agent JLL.

Units C1 and C2 in Furry Park Industrial Estate in Dublin 9 are fully let to tenants Total Material Handling and Dunwoody Airline Services. The total rent roll is €202,500 per annum and comes with a weighted average unexpired lease term of more than six years.

The property was developed in the 1990s by industrial specialist Rohan and extends to 1,848sq m (19,893sq ft). Each unit is of steel portal frame construction with insulated metal deck cladding incorporating Perspex roof light panels, internal eaves with a height of 8.1 metres and one dock level and one grade level loading door.

Furry Park is beside the M50/M1 interchange which provides easy access to Dublin Airport, Dublin Port and the city centre. Other tenants in the development include Kuehne & Nagel, DB Schenker and Hager.

The guide price would reflect a net initial yield of 8.3 per cent after standard purchaser’s costs.