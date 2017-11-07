Two Topaz petrol stations for sale together for nearly €5m

Buyer of stations in Finglas and Ashbourne can expect net initial yield of 9.01%

Jack Fagan

 

Two filling stations rented by Topaz near Ashbourne, Co Meath, and Kilshane Cross, close to Finglas, Dublin, will be relaunched onto the market at €4.965 million, a year after they were first offered for sale at €5.175 million through Cushman & Wakefield. The two stations can also be bought separately.

The Coolfore Service Station near Ashbourne is expected to make in excess €3.365 million, equating to a yield of 8.52 per cent. In addition to the station, two showrooms and four workshop premises front on to the N2 national road 5km north of the start.

The investment produces rents of €311,040. Topaz occupies the front of the site at an annual rent of €282,240, with the rent reviewed to the higher of either a 20 per cent increase or linked to the Consumer Price Index every five years.

A further €28,000 is being generated from a car showroom and gym. Another showroom with a floor area of 302sq m (3,250sq ft) is currently vacant.

Cushman & Wakefield is also quoting in excess of €1.6 million for Kilshane Cross service station, on the former N2 Dublin to Ashbourne road. The property also includes a restaurant, trade counter and workshop.

The complex is fully occupied and rents for €174,456 per annum, equating to 10.05 per cent. The Topaz income accounts for €126,000 and will be topped up by a further 3 per cent fixed annual rent increase.

Based on the total selling price for the two stations, the new owner could bank on a net initial yield of 9.01 per cent.

John Carrigan of Cushman & Wakefield said he expected considerable interest in the high-yielding investment, with most of the income coming from a top-class covenant and further growth in the pipeline.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.