Two infill residential sites in south Dublin for 550k and 600k

Agent Robert Colleran is bringing two infill residential sites in south Dublin to the market this week.

The first, at 80 Kilgobbin Road in Sandyford, is guiding €600,000 for a derelict cottage on a 0.2-acre site. There is planning permission to refurbish the cottage and build two two-bedroom houses on the site. This location is close to the Luas and the M50.

The other site, at 4 Oakton Court in Ballybrack, is guiding €550,000. It extends to 0.3 acres and contains a large derelict bungalow which could be refurbished or knocked for redevelopment (subject to planning permission).

According to the agent, it may suit a scheme of three three-storey houses or potentially accommodate a small block of apartments. The location offers easy access to the N11, M50, the Dart at Killiney and a good selection of schools.